통화 / XSW
XSW: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF
202.45 USD 0.24 (0.12%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
XSW 환율이 오늘 0.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 201.38이고 고가는 203.27이었습니다.
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
XSW News
일일 변동 비율
201.38 203.27
년간 변동
137.87 206.00
- 이전 종가
- 202.21
- 시가
- 202.67
- Bid
- 202.45
- Ask
- 202.75
- 저가
- 201.38
- 고가
- 203.27
- 볼륨
- 37
- 일일 변동
- 0.12%
- 월 변동
- 8.27%
- 6개월 변동
- 26.55%
- 년간 변동율
- 27.41%
20 9월, 토요일