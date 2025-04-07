通貨 / WH
WH: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc
83.04 USD 0.56 (0.67%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WHの今日の為替レートは、-0.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり82.61の安値と84.21の高値で取引されました。
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
WH News
1日のレンジ
82.61 84.21
1年のレンジ
76.66 113.08
- 以前の終値
- 83.60
- 始値
- 83.65
- 買値
- 83.04
- 買値
- 83.34
- 安値
- 82.61
- 高値
- 84.21
- 出来高
- 1.706 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.67%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -8.24%
- 1年の変化
- 5.33%
