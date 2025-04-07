クォートセクション
WH: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc

83.04 USD 0.56 (0.67%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WHの今日の為替レートは、-0.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり82.61の安値と84.21の高値で取引されました。

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

WH News

1日のレンジ
82.61 84.21
1年のレンジ
76.66 113.08
以前の終値
83.60
始値
83.65
買値
83.04
買値
83.34
安値
82.61
高値
84.21
出来高
1.706 K
1日の変化
-0.67%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.10%
6ヶ月の変化
-8.24%
1年の変化
5.33%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K