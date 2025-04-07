Divisas / WH
WH: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc
83.60 USD 1.13 (1.33%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de WH de hoy ha cambiado un -1.33%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 82.62, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 84.96.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts declares $0.41 quarterly dividend
- A growing hotel trend could alienate guests
- Airbnb forecasts Q3 revenue above estimates; plans $6 billion share buyback
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: US RevPAR Has To Recover For WH To Have Upside
- InterContinental Hotels: Light On Assets, Heavy On Returns (NYSE:IHG)
- Hotels and casinos in Nevada, California keep going bankrupt
- Wyndham Posts 18 Percent EPS Gain in Q2
- Wyndham Hotels (WH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts soars 4.3% as Q2 earnings beat estimates
- Wyndham Q2 2025 slides: 4% room growth offsets RevPAR decline amid tech investments
- Wyndham Hotels earnings beat by $0.17, revenue topped estimates
- Countdown to Wyndham (WH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Hilton Grand Vacations: Valuation/Fundamentals Signal Buy, Technical Warrant Caution (HGV)
- Wyndham Hotels (WH) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Fintech Leader SoFi Poised To Hit More Highs With Triple-Digit Profit Growth
- Thrivent Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Choice Hotels International: Check-In At A Discount (NYSE:CHH)
- JPMorgan initiates Wyndham Hotels stock with overweight rating
- Wyndham Hotels: Downgrade To Hold On A Worsened Demand Backdrop (NYSE:WH)
- Three California hotels file for bankruptcy, default
- Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Which Gaming And Lodging Stocks Are Exposed To International inbound Travel And China? - Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT), Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation: Decent Bud Needs Improvement To Justify The Upside (NYSE:H)
- Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Core Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Rango diario
82.62 84.96
Rango anual
76.66 113.08
- Cierres anteriores
- 84.73
- Open
- 84.30
- Bid
- 83.60
- Ask
- 83.90
- Low
- 82.62
- High
- 84.96
- Volumen
- 2.726 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.33%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.45%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -7.62%
- Cambio anual
- 6.04%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B