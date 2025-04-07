QuotesSections
Currencies / WH
Back to US Stock Market

WH: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc

84.38 USD 0.24 (0.29%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WH exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.00 and at a high of 84.99.

Follow Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WH News

Daily Range
84.00 84.99
Year Range
76.66 113.08
Previous Close
84.14
Open
84.36
Bid
84.38
Ask
84.68
Low
84.00
High
84.99
Volume
730
Daily Change
0.29%
Month Change
-1.54%
6 Months Change
-6.76%
Year Change
7.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%