WH: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc
83.12 USD 0.08 (0.10%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WH ha avuto una variazione del 0.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 82.05 e ad un massimo di 83.42.
Segui le dinamiche di Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
82.05 83.42
Intervallo Annuale
76.66 113.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 83.04
- Apertura
- 83.42
- Bid
- 83.12
- Ask
- 83.42
- Minimo
- 82.05
- Massimo
- 83.42
- Volume
- 1.660 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.10%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.43%
20 settembre, sabato