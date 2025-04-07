QuotazioniSezioni
WH: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc

83.12 USD 0.08 (0.10%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WH ha avuto una variazione del 0.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 82.05 e ad un massimo di 83.42.

Segui le dinamiche di Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
82.05 83.42
Intervallo Annuale
76.66 113.08
Chiusura Precedente
83.04
Apertura
83.42
Bid
83.12
Ask
83.42
Minimo
82.05
Massimo
83.42
Volume
1.660 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.10%
Variazione Mensile
-3.01%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.15%
Variazione Annuale
5.43%
