WAVE: Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) - American Depositary Shares
8.46 USD 0.58 (6.42%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WAVEの今日の為替レートは、-6.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.40の安値と9.14の高値で取引されました。
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
WAVE News
- Eco Wave Power launches first U.S. onshore wave energy project
- Eco Wave Power begins operation of Los Angeles wave energy pilot
- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Eco Wave Power’s Taiwan partner wins port land for wave energy pilot
- Earnings call transcript: Eco Wave Power misses EPS, revenue surges in Q2 2025
- Eco Wave Power Global AB earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Eco Wave Power completes installation of U.S. project ahead of launch
- Eco Wave Power completes installation of Los Angeles wave energy pilot
- Eco Wave Power installs key component at Port of Los Angeles pilot
- Eco Wave Power completes floater installation at Port of LA project
- Eco Wave Power to study wave energy potential at South African port
- Eco Wave Power signs final installation agreement for LA port project
- Eco Wave Power appoints Hilary Ackermann to board of directors
- Eco Wave Power stock rises as company completes floaters for LA project
- Eco Wave Power completes floaters for first U.S. wave energy project
- Eco Wave Power joins €2.45 million Atlantic wave energy project
- Eco Wave Power shareholders approve ADS repurchase program renewal
- Eco Wave Power to launch first US onshore wave energy project
- Cooling The Hype: Rigetti’s Roadmap And The Case For Patience (NASDAQ:RGTI)
- Eco Wave Power Prepares for First-Ever U.S. Installation as LA Wave Energy Project Gains Momentum
- Notice to Attend the Annual General Meeting of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)
- Eco Wave Power advances with wave energy station in Porto
- Wavestone Earns "All-Star" Distinction in IAOP’s 2025 Global Outsourcing 100
- EXCLUSIVE: Eco Wave Power Marks US Manufacturing Debut With Port Of Los Angeles Project - Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE)
1日のレンジ
8.40 9.14
1年のレンジ
4.30 17.63
- 以前の終値
- 9.04
- 始値
- 9.14
- 買値
- 8.46
- 買値
- 8.76
- 安値
- 8.40
- 高値
- 9.14
- 出来高
- 62
- 1日の変化
- -6.42%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.71%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 22.61%
- 1年の変化
- 43.39%
