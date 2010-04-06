クォートセクション
通貨 / WAVE
WAVE: Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) - American Depositary Shares

8.46 USD 0.58 (6.42%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WAVEの今日の為替レートは、-6.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.40の安値と9.14の高値で取引されました。

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WAVE News

WAVE on the Community Forum

1日のレンジ
8.40 9.14
1年のレンジ
4.30 17.63
以前の終値
9.04
始値
9.14
買値
8.46
買値
8.76
安値
8.40
高値
9.14
出来高
62
1日の変化
-6.42%
1ヶ月の変化
0.71%
6ヶ月の変化
22.61%
1年の変化
43.39%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K