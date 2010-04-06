QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / WAVE
Tornare a Azioni

WAVE: Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) - American Depositary Shares

8.27 USD 0.19 (2.25%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WAVE ha avuto una variazione del -2.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.25 e ad un massimo di 8.63.

Segui le dinamiche di Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WAVE News

WAVE on the Community Forum

Applicazioni di Trading per WAVE

Cycle Wave Oscillator MT5
Gia Thong Nguyen
Indicatori
CYCLE WAVE OSCILLATOR indicator is an indicator based on cyclical price fluctuations. This indicator can help you determine overbought and oversold levels, and help you predict price trends within the cycle. MT4 Version here! You can combine it with our indicators below to make your trading decisions more accurate: Supply Demand Ribbon MT5 Basic Feature: - Three Trend Types: + Zero + Basic + Advanced
FREE
TopWaveBot
Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
5 (4)
Experts
TOP WAVE BOT 2.0: It is an automated trading algorithm based on trend reversal followed by high volatility. Use short and long moving averages to identify a trend High volatility serves as an operational filter for trading entries The take profit and stop loss are stipulated according to the specific volatility of each asset Risk / Return of at least 1 / 1.5. It is a customizable tool that works the way you prefer, however, we advise the following currency pairs: "EURUSD; GBPUSD; USDCAD; EURCAD
Gold Standard Gold EA
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Gold Standard  USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $200
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.6 (10)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
Vanda FX
Sayan Vandenhout
5 (2)
Experts
Vanda FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acc
FREE
Cycle Wave Oscillator MT4
Gia Thong Nguyen
Indicatori
CYCLE WAVE OSCILLATOR indicator is an indicator based on cyclical price fluctuations. This indicator can help you determine overbought and oversold levels, and help you predict price trends within the cycle. MT5 Version here!  You can combine it with our indicators below to make your trading decisions more accurate: Supply Demand Ribbon MT4 Basic Feature: - Three Trend Types: + Zero + Basic + Advanced
FREE
Vanexio
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
VANEXIO USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acco
FREE
Gloxen FX Gold EA
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Gloxen FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 ac
FREE
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.25 8.63
Intervallo Annuale
4.30 17.63
Chiusura Precedente
8.46
Apertura
8.56
Bid
8.27
Ask
8.57
Minimo
8.25
Massimo
8.63
Volume
85
Variazione giornaliera
-2.25%
Variazione Mensile
-1.55%
Variazione Semestrale
19.86%
Variazione Annuale
40.17%
21 settembre, domenica