通貨 / WAL
WAL: Western Alliance Bancorporation (DE)

91.52 USD 2.64 (2.97%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WALの今日の為替レートは、2.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり88.78の安値と92.20の高値で取引されました。

Western Alliance Bancorporation (DE)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
88.78 92.20
1年のレンジ
57.05 98.10
以前の終値
88.88
始値
89.17
買値
91.52
買値
91.82
安値
88.78
高値
92.20
出来高
3.650 K
1日の変化
2.97%
1ヶ月の変化
4.87%
6ヶ月の変化
20.41%
1年の変化
7.59%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K