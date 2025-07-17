通貨 / WAL
WAL: Western Alliance Bancorporation (DE)
91.52 USD 2.64 (2.97%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WALの今日の為替レートは、2.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり88.78の安値と92.20の高値で取引されました。
Western Alliance Bancorporation (DE)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
WAL News
- Western Alliance Offers Shareholders a New Share Repurchase Program
- KBWがWestern Alliance株に「アウトパフォーム」評価を再確認、目標価格95ドル
- Western Alliance stock rating reiterated at Outperform by KBW, $95 target
- ウエスタン・アライアンス・バンコーポレーション、3億ドルの自社株買いを発表
- Western Alliance Bancorporation announces $300 million share buyback
- GBank Financial Holdings names Ed Nigro as CEO following Sullivan’s planned departure
- Western Alliance Bank names Jake Smith as director in public finance group
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- SUI Set Up For Another Leg? Analyst Forecasts $10 Target For Potential Breakout
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's July 2025 New Analysts
- Western Alliance: Solid Growth, Strong NII Gives Upside Potential (NYSE:WAL)
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Western Alliance After Q2 Results - Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL)
- Western Alliance stock price target lowered to $93 from $96 at Truist Securities
- Western Alliance shares dip despite DA Davidson price target raise to $98
- Western Alliance Bancorporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:WAL)
- Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Western Alliance beats Q2 2025 earnings forecast
- Western Alliance stock price target raised to $105 from $100 at Jefferies
- Western Alliance stock rating reiterated as Buy by DA Davidson
- Western Alliance Q2 2025 slides: EPS jumps 15.6% as bank rebounds from Q1 revenue miss
- Western Alliance Stock: Solid Q2 But Reserve Concerns Remain (NYSE:WAL)
- Western Alliance (WAL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Western Alliance Bancorporation announces CFO transition plan
- Western Alliance shares rise as Q2 earnings top estimates
1日のレンジ
88.78 92.20
1年のレンジ
57.05 98.10
- 以前の終値
- 88.88
- 始値
- 89.17
- 買値
- 91.52
- 買値
- 91.82
- 安値
- 88.78
- 高値
- 92.20
- 出来高
- 3.650 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.97%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.87%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 20.41%
- 1年の変化
- 7.59%
