货币 / WAL
WAL: Western Alliance Bancorporation (DE)
89.07 USD 1.75 (2.00%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WAL汇率已更改2.00%。当日，交易品种以低点89.07和高点89.66进行交易。
关注Western Alliance Bancorporation (DE)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
WAL新闻
- Western Alliance Offers Shareholders a New Share Repurchase Program
- KBW重申西方联合银行"跑赢大盘"评级，目标价95美元
- Western Alliance stock rating reiterated at Outperform by KBW, $95 target
- Western Alliance Bancorporation宣布3亿美元股份回购计划
- Western Alliance Bancorporation announces $300 million share buyback
- GBank Financial Holdings names Ed Nigro as CEO following Sullivan’s planned departure
- Western Alliance Bank names Jake Smith as director in public finance group
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- SUI Set Up For Another Leg? Analyst Forecasts $10 Target For Potential Breakout
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's July 2025 New Analysts
- Western Alliance: Solid Growth, Strong NII Gives Upside Potential (NYSE:WAL)
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Western Alliance After Q2 Results - Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL)
- Western Alliance stock price target lowered to $93 from $96 at Truist Securities
- Western Alliance shares dip despite DA Davidson price target raise to $98
- Western Alliance Bancorporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:WAL)
- Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Western Alliance beats Q2 2025 earnings forecast
- Western Alliance stock price target raised to $105 from $100 at Jefferies
- Western Alliance stock rating reiterated as Buy by DA Davidson
- Western Alliance Q2 2025 slides: EPS jumps 15.6% as bank rebounds from Q1 revenue miss
- Western Alliance Stock: Solid Q2 But Reserve Concerns Remain (NYSE:WAL)
- Western Alliance (WAL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Western Alliance Bancorporation announces CFO transition plan
- Western Alliance shares rise as Q2 earnings top estimates
日范围
89.07 89.66
年范围
57.05 98.10
- 前一天收盘价
- 87.32
- 开盘价
- 89.18
- 卖价
- 89.07
- 买价
- 89.37
- 最低价
- 89.07
- 最高价
- 89.66
- 交易量
- 140
- 日变化
- 2.00%
- 月变化
- 2.06%
- 6个月变化
- 17.18%
- 年变化
- 4.71%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值