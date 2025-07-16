Currencies / WAL
WAL: Western Alliance Bancorporation (DE)
87.24 USD 1.76 (1.98%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WAL exchange rate has changed by -1.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 85.43 and at a high of 88.97.
Follow Western Alliance Bancorporation (DE) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- Western Alliance Offers Shareholders a New Share Repurchase Program
- Western Alliance stock rating reiterated at Outperform by KBW, $95 target
- Western Alliance Bancorporation announces $300 million share buyback
- GBank Financial Holdings names Ed Nigro as CEO following Sullivan’s planned departure
- Western Alliance Bank names Jake Smith as director in public finance group
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- SUI Set Up For Another Leg? Analyst Forecasts $10 Target For Potential Breakout
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's July 2025 New Analysts
- Western Alliance: Solid Growth, Strong NII Gives Upside Potential (NYSE:WAL)
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Western Alliance After Q2 Results - Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL)
- Western Alliance stock price target lowered to $93 from $96 at Truist Securities
- Western Alliance shares dip despite DA Davidson price target raise to $98
- Western Alliance Bancorporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:WAL)
- Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Western Alliance beats Q2 2025 earnings forecast
- Western Alliance stock price target raised to $105 from $100 at Jefferies
- Western Alliance stock rating reiterated as Buy by DA Davidson
- Western Alliance Q2 2025 slides: EPS jumps 15.6% as bank rebounds from Q1 revenue miss
- Western Alliance Stock: Solid Q2 But Reserve Concerns Remain (NYSE:WAL)
- Western Alliance (WAL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Western Alliance Bancorporation announces CFO transition plan
- Western Alliance shares rise as Q2 earnings top estimates
- Western Alliance earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Western Alliance Bank to unify six division brands by year-end
Daily Range
85.43 88.97
Year Range
57.05 98.10
- Previous Close
- 89.00
- Open
- 88.97
- Bid
- 87.24
- Ask
- 87.54
- Low
- 85.43
- High
- 88.97
- Volume
- 1.787 K
- Daily Change
- -1.98%
- Month Change
- -0.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.77%
- Year Change
- 2.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%