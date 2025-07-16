QuotesSections
Currencies / WAL
Back to US Stock Market

WAL: Western Alliance Bancorporation (DE)

87.24 USD 1.76 (1.98%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WAL exchange rate has changed by -1.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 85.43 and at a high of 88.97.

Follow Western Alliance Bancorporation (DE) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WAL News

Daily Range
85.43 88.97
Year Range
57.05 98.10
Previous Close
89.00
Open
88.97
Bid
87.24
Ask
87.54
Low
85.43
High
88.97
Volume
1.787 K
Daily Change
-1.98%
Month Change
-0.03%
6 Months Change
14.77%
Year Change
2.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%