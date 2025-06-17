通貨 / VNCE
VNCE: Vince Holding Corp
2.63 USD 0.07 (2.73%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VNCEの今日の為替レートは、2.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.58の安値と2.81の高値で取引されました。
Vince Holding Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
VNCE News
- Vince Grows Margins as DTC Sales Rise
- ヴィンス・ホールディングの目標株価、ノーブル・キャピタルが2.50ドルから4.50ドルに引き上げ
- Vince Holding price target raised to $4.50 from $2.50 at Noble Capital
- Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why Oxford Industries Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO), CI&T (NYSE:CINT)
- 【決算速報】ヴィンス・ホールディング、売上高は予想を下回り、利益は予想を上回る結果に
- Vince earnings beat by $0.62, revenue fell short of estimates
- Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Vince Posts 6600% EPS Jump in Fiscal Q2
- A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
- Chewy, Tsakos Energy, Oxford Industries set to report Wednesday
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- Adobe, Kroger To Report Earnings While Markets Await Core CPI
- Duluth Holdings (DLTH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Guess (GES) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- NYSE approves Vince Holding’s plan to maintain listing
- This Analog Devices Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday - Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)
- Noble Capital upgrades Vince Holding stock rating on valuation
- Aurora Cannabis, Bitdeer Technologies Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB), Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR)
- Why Beyond Air Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP), Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)
- Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Vince Holding Corp reports Q1 2025 results
- Vince Holding Corp. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
1日のレンジ
2.58 2.81
1年のレンジ
1.07 6.89
- 以前の終値
- 2.56
- 始値
- 2.63
- 買値
- 2.63
- 買値
- 2.93
- 安値
- 2.58
- 高値
- 2.81
- 出来高
- 340
- 1日の変化
- 2.73%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 89.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 32.83%
- 1年の変化
- 41.40%
