VLTO: Veralto Corp
107.08 USD 0.35 (0.33%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VLTOの今日の為替レートは、0.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり106.78の安値と107.96の高値で取引されました。
Veralto Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
106.78 107.96
1年のレンジ
83.87 115.00
- 以前の終値
- 106.73
- 始値
- 106.89
- 買値
- 107.08
- 買値
- 107.38
- 安値
- 106.78
- 高値
- 107.96
- 出来高
- 1.825 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.14%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.20%
- 1年の変化
- -4.87%
