クォートセクション
通貨 / VLTO
株に戻る

VLTO: Veralto Corp

107.08 USD 0.35 (0.33%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VLTOの今日の為替レートは、0.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり106.78の安値と107.96の高値で取引されました。

Veralto Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VLTO News

1日のレンジ
106.78 107.96
1年のレンジ
83.87 115.00
以前の終値
106.73
始値
106.89
買値
107.08
買値
107.38
安値
106.78
高値
107.96
出来高
1.825 K
1日の変化
0.33%
1ヶ月の変化
1.14%
6ヶ月の変化
10.20%
1年の変化
-4.87%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K