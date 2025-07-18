Currencies / VLTO
VLTO: Veralto Corp
106.42 USD 1.40 (1.30%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VLTO exchange rate has changed by -1.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 106.42 and at a high of 107.19.
Follow Veralto Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VLTO News
Daily Range
106.42 107.19
Year Range
83.87 115.00
- Previous Close
- 107.82
- Open
- 107.19
- Bid
- 106.42
- Ask
- 106.72
- Low
- 106.42
- High
- 107.19
- Volume
- 160
- Daily Change
- -1.30%
- Month Change
- 0.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.52%
- Year Change
- -5.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%