货币 / VLTO
VLTO: Veralto Corp
106.54 USD 1.28 (1.19%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VLTO汇率已更改-1.19%。当日，交易品种以低点106.00和高点108.05进行交易。
关注Veralto Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
VLTO新闻
- Veralto (VLTO) Up 2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Raymond James initiates Veralto stock with Market Perform rating
- All You Need to Know About Veralto (VLTO) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Veralto Benefits From TraceGains Buyout Amid High Competition
- Veralto (VLTO) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- BMO Capital raises Veralto stock price target to $125 on strong execution
- Stifel raises Veralto stock price target to $120 on strong Q2 performance
- Wolfe Research upgrades Veralto stock rating to Outperform on growth outlook
- Veralto Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:VLTO)
- Veralto Corporation (VLTO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Veralto Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Veralto stock after strong Q2 results
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Veralto (VLTO) Q2 Earnings
- Veralto (VLTO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Veralto Q2 2025 slides: Sales growth accelerates as company raises full-year outlook
- Veralto shares edge higher after posting Q2 beat and raise
- Veralto Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
- Should You Invest in the First Trust Water ETF (FIW)?
- Republic Services (RSG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Veralto commits €20m to Emerald’s water innovation fund
- Veralto (VLTO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Rollins Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
- Omnicom Group Stock Barely Moves Since Q2 Earnings Beat
日范围
106.00 108.05
年范围
83.87 115.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 107.82
- 开盘价
- 107.39
- 卖价
- 106.54
- 买价
- 106.84
- 最低价
- 106.00
- 最高价
- 108.05
- 交易量
- 2.575 K
- 日变化
- -1.19%
- 月变化
- 0.63%
- 6个月变化
- 9.64%
- 年变化
- -5.35%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值