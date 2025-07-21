Valute / VLTO
VLTO: Veralto Corp
106.90 USD 0.18 (0.17%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VLTO ha avuto una variazione del -0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 106.42 e ad un massimo di 108.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Veralto Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VLTO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
106.42 108.00
Intervallo Annuale
83.87 115.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 107.08
- Apertura
- 107.43
- Bid
- 106.90
- Ask
- 107.20
- Minimo
- 106.42
- Massimo
- 108.00
- Volume
- 1.830 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.97%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.01%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.03%
20 settembre, sabato