Valute / VLTO
VLTO: Veralto Corp

106.90 USD 0.18 (0.17%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VLTO ha avuto una variazione del -0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 106.42 e ad un massimo di 108.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Veralto Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
106.42 108.00
Intervallo Annuale
83.87 115.00
Chiusura Precedente
107.08
Apertura
107.43
Bid
106.90
Ask
107.20
Minimo
106.42
Massimo
108.00
Volume
1.830 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.17%
Variazione Mensile
0.97%
Variazione Semestrale
10.01%
Variazione Annuale
-5.03%
