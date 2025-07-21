통화 / VLTO
VLTO: Veralto Corp
106.90 USD 0.18 (0.17%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VLTO 환율이 오늘 -0.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 106.42이고 고가는 108.00이었습니다.
Veralto Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
VLTO News
일일 변동 비율
106.42 108.00
년간 변동
83.87 115.00
- 이전 종가
- 107.08
- 시가
- 107.43
- Bid
- 106.90
- Ask
- 107.20
- 저가
- 106.42
- 고가
- 108.00
- 볼륨
- 1.830 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.17%
- 월 변동
- 0.97%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.01%
- 년간 변동율
- -5.03%
