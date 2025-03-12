クォートセクション
通貨 / TRST
TRST: TrustCo Bank Corp NY

40.04 USD 1.17 (3.01%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TRSTの今日の為替レートは、3.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり38.87の安値と40.07の高値で取引されました。

TrustCo Bank Corp NYダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
38.87 40.07
1年のレンジ
27.19 40.96
以前の終値
38.87
始値
39.04
買値
40.04
買値
40.34
安値
38.87
高値
40.07
出来高
326
1日の変化
3.01%
1ヶ月の変化
3.46%
6ヶ月の変化
32.54%
1年の変化
20.97%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K