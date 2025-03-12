通貨 / TRST
TRST: TrustCo Bank Corp NY
40.04 USD 1.17 (3.01%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TRSTの今日の為替レートは、3.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり38.87の安値と40.07の高値で取引されました。
TrustCo Bank Corp NYダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
TRST News
- UBSはTrustpilotの好調な上半期業績を受け、買い推奨を維持
- Trustpilot stock maintains Buy rating at UBS on strong H1 results
- ドイツ銀行、Trustpilotの株価目標を好調な業績を受けGBP3.43に引き上げ
- Deutsche Bank raises Trustpilot stock price target to GBP3.43 on strong earnings
- FTSE 100 falls as investors await UK, US central bank meetings
- Trustpilot、好調な上半期業績を発表、3000万ポンドの自社株買いを開始、見通しを確認
- Trustpilot posts strong H1, launches £30m buyback; outlook confirmed
- Earnings call transcript: TrustCo Bank Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock rises
- TrustCo Bank NY earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- TrustCo Bank: Exercising Caution Even In Light Of Solid Improvements (NASDAQ:TRST)
- Strong First Quarter Supports TrustCo’s Declaration of Dividend; Continues Reliable Payout
- Trustpilot achieves record net dollar retention, boosts EBITDA
- Trustpilot beats 2024 forecasts, raises 2025 outlook with strong EBITDA growth
- J.P. Morgan sees upside for Trustpilot, adds to ‘positive catalyst watch’
1日のレンジ
38.87 40.07
1年のレンジ
27.19 40.96
- 以前の終値
- 38.87
- 始値
- 39.04
- 買値
- 40.04
- 買値
- 40.34
- 安値
- 38.87
- 高値
- 40.07
- 出来高
- 326
- 1日の変化
- 3.01%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.46%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 32.54%
- 1年の変化
- 20.97%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 416
17:00
USD
- 539
19:30
USD
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 25.5 K