통화 / TRST
TRST: TrustCo Bank Corp NY
39.12 USD 0.92 (2.30%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TRST 환율이 오늘 -2.30%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 39.05이고 고가는 40.04이었습니다.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
TRST News
- 트러스트파일럿, 견조한 상반기 실적에 UBS ’매수’ 등급 유지
- Trustpilot stock maintains Buy rating at UBS on strong H1 results
- 도이체방크, Trustpilot 목표 주가 3.43 GBP로 상향 조정
- Deutsche Bank raises Trustpilot stock price target to GBP3.43 on strong earnings
- FTSE 100 falls as investors await UK, US central bank meetings
- Trustpilot, 상반기 실적 호조 및 3천만 파운드 자사주 매입 발표... 전망 유지
- Trustpilot posts strong H1, launches £30m buyback; outlook confirmed
- Earnings call transcript: TrustCo Bank Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock rises
- TrustCo Bank NY earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- TrustCo Bank: Exercising Caution Even In Light Of Solid Improvements (NASDAQ:TRST)
- Strong First Quarter Supports TrustCo’s Declaration of Dividend; Continues Reliable Payout
- Trustpilot achieves record net dollar retention, boosts EBITDA
- Trustpilot beats 2024 forecasts, raises 2025 outlook with strong EBITDA growth
- J.P. Morgan sees upside for Trustpilot, adds to ‘positive catalyst watch’
일일 변동 비율
39.05 40.04
년간 변동
27.19 40.96
- 이전 종가
- 40.04
- 시가
- 40.04
- Bid
- 39.12
- Ask
- 39.42
- 저가
- 39.05
- 고가
- 40.04
- 볼륨
- 376
- 일일 변동
- -2.30%
- 월 변동
- 1.09%
- 6개월 변동
- 29.49%
- 년간 변동율
- 18.19%
20 9월, 토요일