Currencies / TRST
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TRST: TrustCo Bank Corp NY
38.52 USD 0.64 (1.63%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TRST exchange rate has changed by -1.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.31 and at a high of 39.17.
Follow TrustCo Bank Corp NY dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRST News
- FTSE 100 falls as investors await UK, US central bank meetings
- Trustpilot posts strong H1, launches £30m buyback; outlook confirmed
- Earnings call transcript: TrustCo Bank Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock rises
- TrustCo Bank NY earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- TrustCo Bank: Exercising Caution Even In Light Of Solid Improvements (NASDAQ:TRST)
- Strong First Quarter Supports TrustCo’s Declaration of Dividend; Continues Reliable Payout
- Trustpilot achieves record net dollar retention, boosts EBITDA
- Trustpilot beats 2024 forecasts, raises 2025 outlook with strong EBITDA growth
- J.P. Morgan sees upside for Trustpilot, adds to ‘positive catalyst watch’
Daily Range
38.31 39.17
Year Range
27.19 40.96
- Previous Close
- 39.16
- Open
- 39.07
- Bid
- 38.52
- Ask
- 38.82
- Low
- 38.31
- High
- 39.17
- Volume
- 239
- Daily Change
- -1.63%
- Month Change
- -0.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.51%
- Year Change
- 16.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%