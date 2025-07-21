クォートセクション
通貨 / TRI
TRI: Thomson Reuters Corp

160.61 USD 8.60 (5.08%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TRIの今日の為替レートは、-5.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり160.45の安値と169.60の高値で取引されました。

Thomson Reuters Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
160.45 169.60
1年のレンジ
151.60 218.40
以前の終値
169.21
始値
168.44
買値
160.61
買値
160.91
安値
160.45
高値
169.60
出来高
7.428 K
1日の変化
-5.08%
1ヶ月の変化
-9.58%
6ヶ月の変化
-6.65%
1年の変化
-5.96%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K