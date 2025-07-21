通貨 / TRI
TRI: Thomson Reuters Corp
160.61 USD 8.60 (5.08%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TRIの今日の為替レートは、-5.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり160.45の安値と169.60の高値で取引されました。
Thomson Reuters Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
TRI News
1日のレンジ
160.45 169.60
1年のレンジ
151.60 218.40
- 以前の終値
- 169.21
- 始値
- 168.44
- 買値
- 160.61
- 買値
- 160.91
- 安値
- 160.45
- 高値
- 169.60
- 出来高
- 7.428 K
- 1日の変化
- -5.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -9.58%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -6.65%
- 1年の変化
- -5.96%
