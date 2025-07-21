Valute / TRI
TRI: Thomson Reuters Corp
162.51 USD 1.90 (1.18%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TRI ha avuto una variazione del 1.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 160.28 e ad un massimo di 162.79.
Segui le dinamiche di Thomson Reuters Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
160.28 162.79
Intervallo Annuale
151.60 218.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 160.61
- Apertura
- 160.45
- Bid
- 162.51
- Ask
- 162.81
- Minimo
- 160.28
- Massimo
- 162.79
- Volume
- 6.175 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.84%
20 settembre, sabato