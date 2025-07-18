Currencies / TRI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TRI: Thomson Reuters Corp
170.39 USD 0.83 (0.48%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TRI exchange rate has changed by -0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 169.65 and at a high of 171.36.
Follow Thomson Reuters Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRI News
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Thomson Reuters Stock?
- Thomson Reuters’ AI fears misplaced, says Wells Fargo as it upgrades stock
- Wells Fargo upgrades Thomson Reuters stock to Overweight on AI benefits
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Thomson Reuters establishes automatic share purchase plan
- CNXC or TRI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Thomson Reuters announces $1 billion share repurchase program
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.53%
- EIA crude oil inventories, IEA monthly report highlight Wednesday’s agenda
- ON24 Q2 2025 slides reveal AI strategy as company maintains positive cash flow
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 1.27%
- Thomson Reuters reports higher second-quarter revenue, AI helps drive growth
- Thomson Reuters Stock Drops As Core Growth Holds Up, But Acquisitions And Print Weigh On Q2 Results - Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI)
- Compared to Estimates, Thomson Reuters (TRI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Thomson Reuters Q2 2025 slides: 7% organic growth, AI innovations drive performance
- Thomson Reuters (TRI) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Thomson Reuters beats Q2 earnings expectations, maintains 2025 outlook
- Aramark (ARMK) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
- Unlocking Q2 Potential of Thomson Reuters (TRI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- WNS vs. TRI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Thomson Reuters: Bullish On Legal Segment Potential And Inorganic Prospects (NASDAQ:TRI)
- Thomson Reuters stock rises on inclusion in Nasdaq-100 Index
- ClearBridge International Growth ACWI Ex-US Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
Daily Range
169.65 171.36
Year Range
151.60 218.40
- Previous Close
- 171.22
- Open
- 170.76
- Bid
- 170.39
- Ask
- 170.69
- Low
- 169.65
- High
- 171.36
- Volume
- 1.860 K
- Daily Change
- -0.48%
- Month Change
- -4.07%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.96%
- Year Change
- -0.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%