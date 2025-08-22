通貨 / TPR
TPR: Tapestry Inc
113.29 USD 3.40 (3.09%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TPRの今日の為替レートは、3.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり110.16の安値と113.46の高値で取引されました。
Tapestry Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TPR News
- Why Tapestry (TPR) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- The end of ‘de minimis’ has hit Temu and Shein. Now it’s a problem for bigger companies like FedEx.
- Armani’s Fashionable Exit: Can Heirs Turn Couture Into Cash For Investors? - Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)
- Total Return Breakouts: Palantir, Tesla, Gold, And Market Timing
- Tapestry、2028年までに低10%台の株主リターンを目標に、成長にCoachブランドを活用
- Tapestry targets low-teens returns by 2028, leans on Coach brand for growth
- UBSがタペストリー株に対するニュートラル評価を再確認、目標株価105ドルを維持
- UBS reiterates Neutral rating on Tapestry stock, maintains $105 price target
- Jefferies raises Tapestry stock price target to $125 on durable growth outlook
- Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) 2025 Investor Day Transcript
- TD Cowen reiterates Buy rating on Tapestry stock, citing value proposition
- Coach parent Tapestry expects to offset tariff costs by 2028, plans $3 billion buyback
- Tapestry announces $3 billion share buyback, sets new financial targets
- Tapestry plans $4 billion shareholder return, forecasts double-digit EPS growth
- What's Going On With Tapestry Stock Wednesday? - Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)
- New York Fashion Week opens this week amid fragmented luxury backdrop
- Is Coach Becoming the Most Influential Brand in Tapestry's Portfolio?
- TPR, CPRI, BRBY: Luxury Stocks Drop on News That Fashion Icon Giorgio Armani Has Died - TipRanks.com
- Why Tapestry (TPR) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Stock Market Today: Dow Loses 249 Points; Nvidia Extends A Streak As Palantir Does This (Live Coverage)
- Sorry Europe, American Luxury Brands Are In
- Canada Goose Holdings Stock Sees RS Rating Fly Higher
- 5 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Buys From Bloomberg’s August Watch List
- U.S. sectors in spotlight ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole gathering
1日のレンジ
110.16 113.46
1年のレンジ
43.13 114.05
- 以前の終値
- 109.89
- 始値
- 110.16
- 買値
- 113.29
- 買値
- 113.59
- 安値
- 110.16
- 高値
- 113.46
- 出来高
- 6.802 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 13.43%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 62.59%
- 1年の変化
- 141.92%
