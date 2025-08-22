クォートセクション
通貨 / TPR
TPR: Tapestry Inc

113.29 USD 3.40 (3.09%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TPRの今日の為替レートは、3.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり110.16の安値と113.46の高値で取引されました。

Tapestry Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
110.16 113.46
1年のレンジ
43.13 114.05
以前の終値
109.89
始値
110.16
買値
113.29
買値
113.59
安値
110.16
高値
113.46
出来高
6.802 K
1日の変化
3.09%
1ヶ月の変化
13.43%
6ヶ月の変化
62.59%
1年の変化
141.92%
