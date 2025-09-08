Valute / TPR
TPR: Tapestry Inc
114.18 USD 0.89 (0.79%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TPR ha avuto una variazione del 0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 112.97 e ad un massimo di 115.35.
Segui le dinamiche di Tapestry Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
112.97 115.35
Intervallo Annuale
43.13 115.35
- Chiusura Precedente
- 113.29
- Apertura
- 113.21
- Bid
- 114.18
- Ask
- 114.48
- Minimo
- 112.97
- Massimo
- 115.35
- Volume
- 5.810 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- 14.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 63.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- 143.82%
20 settembre, sabato