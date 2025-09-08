QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TPR
Tornare a Azioni

TPR: Tapestry Inc

114.18 USD 0.89 (0.79%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TPR ha avuto una variazione del 0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 112.97 e ad un massimo di 115.35.

Segui le dinamiche di Tapestry Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TPR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
112.97 115.35
Intervallo Annuale
43.13 115.35
Chiusura Precedente
113.29
Apertura
113.21
Bid
114.18
Ask
114.48
Minimo
112.97
Massimo
115.35
Volume
5.810 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.79%
Variazione Mensile
14.32%
Variazione Semestrale
63.86%
Variazione Annuale
143.82%
20 settembre, sabato