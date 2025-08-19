Currencies / TPR
TPR: Tapestry Inc
107.81 USD 2.36 (2.14%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TPR exchange rate has changed by -2.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 107.76 and at a high of 109.93.
Follow Tapestry Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TPR News
Daily Range
107.76 109.93
Year Range
43.13 114.05
- Previous Close
- 110.17
- Open
- 109.87
- Bid
- 107.81
- Ask
- 108.11
- Low
- 107.76
- High
- 109.93
- Volume
- 2.335 K
- Daily Change
- -2.14%
- Month Change
- 7.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 54.72%
- Year Change
- 130.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%