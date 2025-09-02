통화 / TPR
TPR: Tapestry Inc
114.18 USD 0.89 (0.79%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TPR 환율이 오늘 0.79%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 112.97이고 고가는 115.35이었습니다.
Tapestry Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
TPR News
- 태피스트리(Tapestry Inc), 주당 114.17달러로 사상 최고치 기록
- Tapestry Inc stock hits all-time high of 114.17 USD
- Here's Why Tapestry (TPR) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Luxury brands’ big challenge: figuring out Gen Z
- Why Tapestry (TPR) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- The end of ‘de minimis’ has hit Temu and Shein. Now it’s a problem for bigger companies like FedEx.
- 아르마니의 세련된 퇴장: 상속인들이 투자자를 위해 명품 의상을 현금으로 바꿀 수 있을까?
- Armani’s Fashionable Exit: Can Heirs Turn Couture Into Cash For Investors? - Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)
- Total Return Breakouts: Palantir, Tesla, Gold, And Market Timing
- 테이퍼스트리, 2028년까지 두 자릿수 수익률 목표, 코치 브랜드 성장 주력
- Tapestry targets low-teens returns by 2028, leans on Coach brand for growth
- UBS, 태피스트리에 ’중립’ 등급 유지, 목표가 105달러
- UBS reiterates Neutral rating on Tapestry stock, maintains $105 price target
- Jefferies raises Tapestry stock price target to $125 on durable growth outlook
- Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) 2025 Investor Day Transcript
- TD Cowen reiterates Buy rating on Tapestry stock, citing value proposition
- Coach parent Tapestry expects to offset tariff costs by 2028, plans $3 billion buyback
- Tapestry announces $3 billion share buyback, sets new financial targets
- Tapestry plans $4 billion shareholder return, forecasts double-digit EPS growth
- What's Going On With Tapestry Stock Wednesday? - Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)
- New York Fashion Week opens this week amid fragmented luxury backdrop
- Is Coach Becoming the Most Influential Brand in Tapestry's Portfolio?
- TPR, CPRI, BRBY: Luxury Stocks Drop on News That Fashion Icon Giorgio Armani Has Died - TipRanks.com
- Why Tapestry (TPR) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
일일 변동 비율
112.97 115.35
년간 변동
43.13 115.35
- 이전 종가
- 113.29
- 시가
- 113.21
- Bid
- 114.18
- Ask
- 114.48
- 저가
- 112.97
- 고가
- 115.35
- 볼륨
- 5.810 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.79%
- 월 변동
- 14.32%
- 6개월 변동
- 63.86%
- 년간 변동율
- 143.82%
