TPR: Tapestry Inc
109.89 USD 0.40 (0.37%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TPR de hoy ha cambiado un 0.37%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 108.73, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 111.02.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Tapestry Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
TPR News
- Why Tapestry (TPR) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- The end of ‘de minimis’ has hit Temu and Shein. Now it’s a problem for bigger companies like FedEx.
- Armani’s Fashionable Exit: Can Heirs Turn Couture Into Cash For Investors? - Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)
- Total Return Breakouts: Palantir, Tesla, Gold, And Market Timing
- Tapestry apunta a rendimientos de baja adolescencia hasta 2028 con Coach
- Tapestry targets low-teens returns by 2028, leans on Coach brand for growth
- Jefferies eleva el precio objetivo de Tapestry a 125 dólares por perspectivas de crecimiento duradero
- Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) 2025 Investor Day Transcript
- Coach parent Tapestry expects to offset tariff costs by 2028, plans $3 billion buyback
- Tapestry anuncia recompra de acciones por 3.000 millones de dólares y establece nuevos objetivos financieros
- Tapestry plans $4 billion shareholder return, forecasts double-digit EPS growth
- What's Going On With Tapestry Stock Wednesday? - Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)
- New York Fashion Week opens this week amid fragmented luxury backdrop
- Is Coach Becoming the Most Influential Brand in Tapestry's Portfolio?
- TPR, CPRI, BRBY: Luxury Stocks Drop on News That Fashion Icon Giorgio Armani Has Died - TipRanks.com
- Why Tapestry (TPR) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
Rango diario
108.73 111.02
Rango anual
43.13 114.05
- Cierres anteriores
- 109.49
- Open
- 110.07
- Bid
- 109.89
- Ask
- 110.19
- Low
- 108.73
- High
- 111.02
- Volumen
- 6.748 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.37%
- Cambio mensual
- 10.02%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 57.71%
- Cambio anual
- 134.66%
