TITN: Titan Machinery Inc
19.20 USD 0.17 (0.89%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TITNの今日の為替レートは、0.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.08の安値と19.37の高値で取引されました。
Titan Machinery Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
TITN News
- Titan Machinery (TITN) Q2 2026 Earnings Transcript
- Titan Machinery Margins Drop in Q2
- Titan Machinery Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Titan Machinery beats Q2 2025 EPS forecast
- Titan Machinery Q2 FY2026 slides: European growth offsets global ag market decline
- Titan Machinery (TITN) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Titan Machinery Revenue Falls 14% in Q2
- Titan Machinery earnings beat by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- Titan Machinery tops Q2 expectations despite challenging market
- Titan Machinery Stock: That Was Painful (NASDAQ:TITN)
1日のレンジ
19.08 19.37
1年のレンジ
13.10 23.40
- 以前の終値
- 19.03
- 始値
- 19.23
- 買値
- 19.20
- 買値
- 19.50
- 安値
- 19.08
- 高値
- 19.37
- 出来高
- 935
- 1日の変化
- 0.89%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.54%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 14.22%
- 1年の変化
- 39.64%
