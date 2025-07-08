クォートセクション
通貨 / TITN
TITN: Titan Machinery Inc

19.20 USD 0.17 (0.89%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TITNの今日の為替レートは、0.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.08の安値と19.37の高値で取引されました。

Titan Machinery Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
19.08 19.37
1年のレンジ
13.10 23.40
以前の終値
19.03
始値
19.23
買値
19.20
買値
19.50
安値
19.08
高値
19.37
出来高
935
1日の変化
0.89%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.54%
6ヶ月の変化
14.22%
1年の変化
39.64%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K