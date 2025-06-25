Currencies / TITN
TITN: Titan Machinery Inc
19.55 USD 0.08 (0.41%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TITN exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.28 and at a high of 19.68.
Follow Titan Machinery Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TITN News
- Titan Machinery (TITN) Q2 2026 Earnings Transcript
- Titan Machinery Margins Drop in Q2
- Titan Machinery Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Titan Machinery beats Q2 2025 EPS forecast
- Titan Machinery Q2 FY2026 slides: European growth offsets global ag market decline
- Titan Machinery (TITN) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Titan Machinery Revenue Falls 14% in Q2
- Titan Machinery earnings beat by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- Titan Machinery tops Q2 expectations despite challenging market
- Titan Machinery Stock: That Was Painful (NASDAQ:TITN)
Daily Range
19.28 19.68
Year Range
13.10 23.40
- Previous Close
- 19.47
- Open
- 19.53
- Bid
- 19.55
- Ask
- 19.85
- Low
- 19.28
- High
- 19.68
- Volume
- 378
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- -0.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.30%
- Year Change
- 42.18%
