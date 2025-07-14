KurseKategorien
TITN: Titan Machinery Inc

19.20 USD 0.17 (0.89%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TITN hat sich für heute um 0.89% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 19.08 bis zu einem Hoch von 19.37 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Titan Machinery Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
19.08 19.37
Jahresspanne
13.10 23.40
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
19.03
Eröffnung
19.23
Bid
19.20
Ask
19.50
Tief
19.08
Hoch
19.37
Volumen
935
Tagesänderung
0.89%
Monatsänderung
-2.54%
6-Monatsänderung
14.22%
Jahresänderung
39.64%
