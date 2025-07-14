Währungen / TITN
TITN: Titan Machinery Inc
19.20 USD 0.17 (0.89%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TITN hat sich für heute um 0.89% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 19.08 bis zu einem Hoch von 19.37 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Titan Machinery Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
TITN News
- Titan Machinery (TITN) Q2 2026 Earnings Transcript
- Titan Machinery Margins Drop in Q2
- Titan Machinery Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Titan Machinery beats Q2 2025 EPS forecast
- Titan Machinery Q2 FY2026 slides: European growth offsets global ag market decline
- Titan Machinery (TITN) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Titan Machinery Revenue Falls 14% in Q2
- Titan Machinery earnings beat by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- Titan Machinery tops Q2 expectations despite challenging market
- Bernstein initiates coverage on Titan Co stock with Outperform rating
- Titan Machinery Stock: That Was Painful (NASDAQ:TITN)
- Jefferies raises Titan Co price target to INR3,800 from INR3,600, maintains Hold
- UBS raises Titan Company stock price target to INR3,600 on strong growth
Tagesspanne
19.08 19.37
Jahresspanne
13.10 23.40
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 19.03
- Eröffnung
- 19.23
- Bid
- 19.20
- Ask
- 19.50
- Tief
- 19.08
- Hoch
- 19.37
- Volumen
- 935
- Tagesänderung
- 0.89%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.54%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 14.22%
- Jahresänderung
- 39.64%
