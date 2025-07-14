Devises / TITN
TITN: Titan Machinery Inc
18.27 USD 0.93 (4.84%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de TITN a changé de -4.84% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 18.18 et à un maximum de 19.13.
Suivez la dynamique Titan Machinery Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
18.18 19.13
Range Annuel
13.10 23.40
- Clôture Précédente
- 19.20
- Ouverture
- 19.13
- Bid
- 18.27
- Ask
- 18.57
- Plus Bas
- 18.18
- Plus Haut
- 19.13
- Volume
- 557
- Changement quotidien
- -4.84%
- Changement Mensuel
- -7.26%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 8.69%
- Changement Annuel
- 32.87%
20 septembre, samedi