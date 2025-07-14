통화 / TITN
TITN: Titan Machinery Inc
18.27 USD 0.93 (4.84%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TITN 환율이 오늘 -4.84%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.18이고 고가는 19.13이었습니다.
Titan Machinery Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
TITN News
일일 변동 비율
18.18 19.13
년간 변동
13.10 23.40
- 이전 종가
- 19.20
- 시가
- 19.13
- Bid
- 18.27
- Ask
- 18.57
- 저가
- 18.18
- 고가
- 19.13
- 볼륨
- 557
- 일일 변동
- -4.84%
- 월 변동
- -7.26%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.69%
- 년간 변동율
- 32.87%
20 9월, 토요일