Valute / TITN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TITN: Titan Machinery Inc
18.27 USD 0.93 (4.84%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TITN ha avuto una variazione del -4.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.18 e ad un massimo di 19.13.
Segui le dinamiche di Titan Machinery Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TITN News
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.38%
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.36%
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.18%
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.13%
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.55%
- Titan Machinery (TITN) Q2 2026 Earnings Transcript
- Titan Machinery Margins Drop in Q2
- Titan Machinery Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Titan Machinery beats Q2 2025 EPS forecast
- Titan Machinery Q2 FY2026 slides: European growth offsets global ag market decline
- Titan Machinery (TITN) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Titan Machinery Revenue Falls 14% in Q2
- Titan Machinery earnings beat by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- Titan Machinery tops Q2 expectations despite challenging market
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.85%
- Bernstein initiates coverage on Titan Co stock with Outperform rating
- Titan Machinery Stock: That Was Painful (NASDAQ:TITN)
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.95%
- Jefferies raises Titan Co price target to INR3,800 from INR3,600, maintains Hold
- UBS raises Titan Company stock price target to INR3,600 on strong growth
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.30%
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.12%
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.27%
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.18 19.13
Intervallo Annuale
13.10 23.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.20
- Apertura
- 19.13
- Bid
- 18.27
- Ask
- 18.57
- Minimo
- 18.18
- Massimo
- 19.13
- Volume
- 557
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.26%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- 32.87%
20 settembre, sabato