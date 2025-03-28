- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
TBLD: Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fund
TBLDの今日の為替レートは、-0.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり20.00の安値と20.27の高値で取引されました。
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TBLD News
- tinyBuild delays Kingmakers release for performance optimization
- BOE: Still Overly Exposed To USA
- Thornburg Developing World Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- GUG: This Looks More Like A Bond Fund Than A Multi-Asset Fund (NYSE:GUG)
- TBLD: 70/30 CEF We Would Love To Hate, But We Can't (NASDAQ:TBLD)
- Closed-End Funds: Screening For Potential Opportunities To Kick Off H2 2025
- TBLD: CEF That Offers Monthly Income & Global Diversification (NASDAQ:TBLD)
- Thornburg Summit Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Municipal Bond Funds Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Strategic Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Municipal Bond Funds Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Developing World Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Core Plus Bond Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg California Limited Term Municipal Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Better World International Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Distribution
- ETO: Outperforming The Market And Good Peer Comps
- TBLD: Profit From The Market's Shift Towards Europe With This CEF (NASDAQ:TBLD)
よくあるご質問
TBLD株の現在の価格は？
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fundの株価は本日20.13です。20.00 - 20.27内で取引され、前日の終値は20.19、取引量は179に達しました。TBLDのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fundの株は配当を出しますか？
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fundの現在の価格は20.13です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は16.16%やUSDにも注目します。TBLDの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
TBLD株を買う方法は？
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fundの株は現在20.13で購入可能です。注文は通常20.13または20.43付近で行われ、179や0.35%が市場の動きを示します。TBLDの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。
TBLD株に投資する方法は？
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fundへの投資では、年間の値幅15.80 - 20.55と現在の20.13を考慮します。注文は多くの場合20.13や20.43で行われる前に、1.21%や11.52%と比較されます。TBLDの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trustの株の最高値は？
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trustの過去1年の最高値は20.55でした。15.80 - 20.55内で株価は大きく変動し、20.19と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fundのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trustの株の最低値は？
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust(TBLD)の年間最安値は15.80でした。現在の20.13や15.80 - 20.55と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。TBLDの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
TBLDの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fundは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、20.19、16.16%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。
- 以前の終値
- 20.19
- 始値
- 20.06
- 買値
- 20.13
- 買値
- 20.43
- 安値
- 20.00
- 高値
- 20.27
- 出来高
- 179
- 1日の変化
- -0.30%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.52%
- 1年の変化
- 16.16%