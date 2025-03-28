クォートセクション
通貨 / TBLD
株に戻る

TBLD: Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fund

20.13 USD 0.06 (0.30%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TBLDの今日の為替レートは、-0.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり20.00の安値と20.27の高値で取引されました。

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TBLD News

よくあるご質問

TBLD株の現在の価格は？

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fundの株価は本日20.13です。20.00 - 20.27内で取引され、前日の終値は20.19、取引量は179に達しました。TBLDのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fundの株は配当を出しますか？

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fundの現在の価格は20.13です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は16.16%やUSDにも注目します。TBLDの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

TBLD株を買う方法は？

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fundの株は現在20.13で購入可能です。注文は通常20.13または20.43付近で行われ、179や0.35%が市場の動きを示します。TBLDの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

TBLD株に投資する方法は？

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fundへの投資では、年間の値幅15.80 - 20.55と現在の20.13を考慮します。注文は多くの場合20.13や20.43で行われる前に、1.21%や11.52%と比較されます。TBLDの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trustの株の最高値は？

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trustの過去1年の最高値は20.55でした。15.80 - 20.55内で株価は大きく変動し、20.19と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fundのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trustの株の最低値は？

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust(TBLD)の年間最安値は15.80でした。現在の20.13や15.80 - 20.55と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。TBLDの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

TBLDの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fundは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、20.19、16.16%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
20.00 20.27
1年のレンジ
15.80 20.55
以前の終値
20.19
始値
20.06
買値
20.13
買値
20.43
安値
20.00
高値
20.27
出来高
179
1日の変化
-0.30%
1ヶ月の変化
1.21%
6ヶ月の変化
11.52%
1年の変化
16.16%
06 10月, 月曜日