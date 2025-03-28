QuotesSections
TBLD
TBLD: Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fund

20.09 USD 0.10 (0.50%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TBLD exchange rate has changed by -0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.00 and at a high of 20.27.

Follow Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

TBLD News

Daily Range
20.00 20.27
Year Range
15.80 20.55
Previous Close
20.19
Open
20.06
Bid
20.09
Ask
20.39
Low
20.00
High
20.27
Volume
126
Daily Change
-0.50%
Month Change
1.01%
6 Months Change
11.30%
Year Change
15.93%
