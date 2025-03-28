- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TBLD: Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fund
TBLD exchange rate has changed by -0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.00 and at a high of 20.27.
Follow Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TBLD News
- tinyBuild delays Kingmakers release for performance optimization
- BOE: Still Overly Exposed To USA
- Thornburg Developing World Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- GUG: This Looks More Like A Bond Fund Than A Multi-Asset Fund (NYSE:GUG)
- TBLD: 70/30 CEF We Would Love To Hate, But We Can't (NASDAQ:TBLD)
- Closed-End Funds: Screening For Potential Opportunities To Kick Off H2 2025
- TBLD: CEF That Offers Monthly Income & Global Diversification (NASDAQ:TBLD)
- Thornburg Summit Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Strategic Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Municipal Bond Funds Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Municipal Bond Funds Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Developing World Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Core Plus Bond Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg California Limited Term Municipal Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Better World International Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Distribution
- ETO: Outperforming The Market And Good Peer Comps
- TBLD: Profit From The Market's Shift Towards Europe With This CEF (NASDAQ:TBLD)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TBLD stock price today?
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fund stock is priced at 20.09 today. It trades within 20.00 - 20.27, yesterday's close was 20.19, and trading volume reached 126. The live price chart of TBLD shows these updates.
Does Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fund stock pay dividends?
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fund is currently valued at 20.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.93% and USD. View the chart live to track TBLD movements.
How to buy TBLD stock?
You can buy Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fund shares at the current price of 20.09. Orders are usually placed near 20.09 or 20.39, while 126 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow TBLD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TBLD stock?
Investing in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fund involves considering the yearly range 15.80 - 20.55 and current price 20.09. Many compare 1.01% and 11.30% before placing orders at 20.09 or 20.39. Explore the TBLD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the past year was 20.55. Within 15.80 - 20.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) over the year was 15.80. Comparing it with the current 20.09 and 15.80 - 20.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TBLD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TBLD stock split?
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust - Closed End Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.19, and 15.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.19
- Open
- 20.06
- Bid
- 20.09
- Ask
- 20.39
- Low
- 20.00
- High
- 20.27
- Volume
- 126
- Daily Change
- -0.50%
- Month Change
- 1.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.30%
- Year Change
- 15.93%