TBBK: The Bancorp Inc
79.60 USD 2.62 (3.40%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TBBKの今日の為替レートは、3.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり77.30の安値と80.18の高値で取引されました。
The Bancorp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
77.30 80.18
1年のレンジ
40.52 80.18
- 以前の終値
- 76.98
- 始値
- 77.50
- 買値
- 79.60
- 買値
- 79.90
- 安値
- 77.30
- 高値
- 80.18
- 出来高
- 2.594 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.84%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 48.81%
- 1年の変化
- 49.37%
