Divisas / TBBK
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
TBBK: The Bancorp Inc
76.98 USD 1.15 (1.52%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TBBK de hoy ha cambiado un 1.52%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 76.05, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 78.78.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas The Bancorp Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TBBK News
- Gold Stocks AngloGold, Kinross Enter IBD's Spotlight; 6 Other Stocks Get Flagged For Quality Too
- Medpace Stock, Willdan, AppLovin Among 9 New Stocks On IBD Hot Lists
- Marqeta: A Contrarian Take On BNPL And Expanding Margins (NASDAQ:MQ)
- U.S. Bank Stocks Outperform In August With Widespread Rally
- The Bancorp Inc stock reaches all-time high at 70.64 USD
- The Bancorp completes $200 million senior notes offering
- Walt Disney To Rally More Than 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Aflac (NYSE:AFL), American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)
- Raymond James upgrades Bancorp stock rating to Strong Buy on fintech growth
- This Strategy Turned $1,000 Into $90 Million… Here Are 3 Stocks It Now Recommends
- Bancorp director Cohn buys $34,930 in company stock
- U.S. Bank Stocks Tread Water In July
- Bancorp director Cohn buys shares worth $35,375
- This Financial Services Stock Dusts Itself Off After Earnings Plunge
- Fidelity Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSSMX)
- Earnings call transcript: The Bancorp Q2 2025: Revenue Surges, Stock Drops
- AI Giants, Early Leaders In Tech Revolution, Join Best Stock Lists: Check Out IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Sector Leaders, More
- The Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: Strong fintech growth amid stock volatility
- Tesla, Charter among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Palantir, Comfort Systems Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Earnings Summary on Bancorp
- The Bancorp (TBBK) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- The Bancorp earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- NB Bancorp, Inc. (NBBK) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- The Bancorp Inc stock hits all-time high of 70.44 USD
Rango diario
76.05 78.78
Rango anual
40.52 80.15
- Cierres anteriores
- 75.83
- Open
- 76.54
- Bid
- 76.98
- Ask
- 77.28
- Low
- 76.05
- High
- 78.78
- Volumen
- 1.347 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.52%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.35%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 43.91%
- Cambio anual
- 44.45%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B