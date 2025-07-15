Currencies / TBBK
TBBK: The Bancorp Inc
76.32 USD 0.20 (0.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TBBK exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.68 and at a high of 77.70.
Follow The Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TBBK News
- Marqeta: A Contrarian Take On BNPL And Expanding Margins (NASDAQ:MQ)
- U.S. Bank Stocks Outperform In August With Widespread Rally
- The Bancorp Inc stock reaches all-time high at 70.64 USD
- The Bancorp completes $200 million senior notes offering
- Walt Disney To Rally More Than 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Aflac (NYSE:AFL), American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)
- Raymond James upgrades Bancorp stock rating to Strong Buy on fintech growth
- This Strategy Turned $1,000 Into $90 Million… Here Are 3 Stocks It Now Recommends
- Bancorp director Cohn buys $34,930 in company stock
- U.S. Bank Stocks Tread Water In July
- Bancorp director Cohn buys shares worth $35,375
- This Financial Services Stock Dusts Itself Off After Earnings Plunge
- Fidelity Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSSMX)
- Earnings call transcript: The Bancorp Q2 2025: Revenue Surges, Stock Drops
- AI Giants, Early Leaders In Tech Revolution, Join Best Stock Lists: Check Out IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Sector Leaders, More
- The Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: Strong fintech growth amid stock volatility
- Tesla, Charter among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Palantir, Comfort Systems Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Earnings Summary on Bancorp
- The Bancorp (TBBK) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- The Bancorp earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- NB Bancorp, Inc. (NBBK) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- The Bancorp Inc stock hits all-time high of 70.44 USD
- Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- The Bancorp Hits A New High, Ready To Buy
Daily Range
74.68 77.70
Year Range
40.52 80.15
- Previous Close
- 76.52
- Open
- 76.71
- Bid
- 76.32
- Ask
- 76.62
- Low
- 74.68
- High
- 77.70
- Volume
- 603
- Daily Change
- -0.26%
- Month Change
- 1.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 42.68%
- Year Change
- 43.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%