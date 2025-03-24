通貨 / SWIN
SWIN: Solowin Holdings
2.63 USD 0.26 (9.00%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SWINの今日の為替レートは、-9.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.60の安値と2.88の高値で取引されました。
Solowin Holdingsダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SWIN News
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.06%
- Solowin stock jumps after completing $350 million AlloyX acquisition
- Solowin completes $350 million acquisition of stablecoin provider AlloyX
- Solowin in talks to acquire US banking license through affiliate
- Solowin launches Dubai operations, applies for DIFC license
- Solowin Holdings signs MOU with CITIC for Saudi digital infrastructure
- Solowin acquires 19% stake in Singapore payment firm GPL
- Solowin targets $1 billion AUM for tokenized yield product
- Solowin targets $1 billion AUM for tokenized yield product by 2025
- Solowin and Antalpha to launch joint Bitcoin quantitative fund
- Solowin Holdings announces $3.5 million share sale
- Why AZEK Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)
1日のレンジ
2.60 2.88
1年のレンジ
1.16 5.04
- 以前の終値
- 2.89
- 始値
- 2.79
- 買値
- 2.63
- 買値
- 2.93
- 安値
- 2.60
- 高値
- 2.88
- 出来高
- 794
- 1日の変化
- -9.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -33.92%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 65.41%
- 1年の変化
- -9.93%
