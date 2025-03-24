통화 / SWIN
SWIN: Solowin Holdings
2.56 USD 0.07 (2.66%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SWIN 환율이 오늘 -2.66%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.54이고 고가는 2.65이었습니다.
Solowin Holdings 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.06%
- Solowin stock jumps after completing $350 million AlloyX acquisition
- Solowin completes $350 million acquisition of stablecoin provider AlloyX
- Solowin in talks to acquire US banking license through affiliate
- Solowin launches Dubai operations, applies for DIFC license
- Solowin Holdings signs MOU with CITIC for Saudi digital infrastructure
- Solowin acquires 19% stake in Singapore payment firm GPL
- Solowin targets $1 billion AUM for tokenized yield product
- Solowin targets $1 billion AUM for tokenized yield product by 2025
- Solowin and Antalpha to launch joint Bitcoin quantitative fund
- Solowin Holdings announces $3.5 million share sale
일일 변동 비율
2.54 2.65
년간 변동
1.16 5.04
- 이전 종가
- 2.63
- 시가
- 2.60
- Bid
- 2.56
- Ask
- 2.86
- 저가
- 2.54
- 고가
- 2.65
- 볼륨
- 209
- 일일 변동
- -2.66%
- 월 변동
- -35.68%
- 6개월 변동
- 61.01%
- 년간 변동율
- -12.33%
20 9월, 토요일