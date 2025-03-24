货币 / SWIN
SWIN: Solowin Holdings
2.89 USD 0.22 (8.24%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SWIN汇率已更改8.24%。当日，交易品种以低点2.59和高点2.90进行交易。
关注Solowin Holdings动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SWIN新闻
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.06%
- Solowin stock jumps after completing $350 million AlloyX acquisition
- Solowin completes $350 million acquisition of stablecoin provider AlloyX
- Solowin in talks to acquire US banking license through affiliate
- Solowin launches Dubai operations, applies for DIFC license
- Solowin Holdings signs MOU with CITIC for Saudi digital infrastructure
- Solowin acquires 19% stake in Singapore payment firm GPL
- Solowin targets $1 billion AUM for tokenized yield product
- Solowin targets $1 billion AUM for tokenized yield product by 2025
- Solowin and Antalpha to launch joint Bitcoin quantitative fund
- Solowin Holdings announces $3.5 million share sale
- Why AZEK Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)
日范围
2.59 2.90
年范围
1.16 5.04
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.67
- 开盘价
- 2.59
- 卖价
- 2.89
- 买价
- 3.19
- 最低价
- 2.59
- 最高价
- 2.90
- 交易量
- 1.118 K
- 日变化
- 8.24%
- 月变化
- -27.39%
- 6个月变化
- 81.76%
- 年变化
- -1.03%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值