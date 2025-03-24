Currencies / SWIN
SWIN: Solowin Holdings
2.67 USD 0.03 (1.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SWIN exchange rate has changed by -1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.45 and at a high of 2.68.
Follow Solowin Holdings dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months.
SWIN News
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.06%
- Solowin stock jumps after completing $350 million AlloyX acquisition
- Solowin completes $350 million acquisition of stablecoin provider AlloyX
- Solowin in talks to acquire US banking license through affiliate
- Solowin launches Dubai operations, applies for DIFC license
- Solowin Holdings signs MOU with CITIC for Saudi digital infrastructure
- Solowin acquires 19% stake in Singapore payment firm GPL
- Solowin targets $1 billion AUM for tokenized yield product
- Solowin targets $1 billion AUM for tokenized yield product by 2025
- Solowin and Antalpha to launch joint Bitcoin quantitative fund
- Solowin Holdings announces $3.5 million share sale
- Why AZEK Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)
Daily Range
2.45 2.68
Year Range
1.16 5.04
- Previous Close
- 2.70
- Open
- 2.64
- Bid
- 2.67
- Ask
- 2.97
- Low
- 2.45
- High
- 2.68
- Volume
- 973
- Daily Change
- -1.11%
- Month Change
- -32.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 67.92%
- Year Change
- -8.56%
