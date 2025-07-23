通貨 / SLG
SLG: SL Green Realty Corp
63.04 USD 1.30 (2.11%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SLGの今日の為替レートは、2.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり61.90の安値と63.58の高値で取引されました。
SL Green Realty Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
61.90 63.58
1年のレンジ
45.15 82.81
- 以前の終値
- 61.74
- 始値
- 62.09
- 買値
- 63.04
- 買値
- 63.34
- 安値
- 61.90
- 高値
- 63.58
- 出来高
- 2.207 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.87%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.18%
- 1年の変化
- -9.44%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K