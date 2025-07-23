クォートセクション
通貨 / SLG
SLG: SL Green Realty Corp

63.04 USD 1.30 (2.11%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SLGの今日の為替レートは、2.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり61.90の安値と63.58の高値で取引されました。

SL Green Realty Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
61.90 63.58
1年のレンジ
45.15 82.81
以前の終値
61.74
始値
62.09
買値
63.04
買値
63.34
安値
61.90
高値
63.58
出来高
2.207 K
1日の変化
2.11%
1ヶ月の変化
12.87%
6ヶ月の変化
9.18%
1年の変化
-9.44%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K