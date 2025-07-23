Valute / SLG
SLG: SL Green Realty Corp
61.63 USD 1.41 (2.24%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SLG ha avuto una variazione del -2.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 61.16 e ad un massimo di 63.01.
Segui le dinamiche di SL Green Realty Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
61.16 63.01
Intervallo Annuale
45.15 82.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 63.04
- Apertura
- 62.81
- Bid
- 61.63
- Ask
- 61.93
- Minimo
- 61.16
- Massimo
- 63.01
- Volume
- 1.623 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.35%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.46%
20 settembre, sabato