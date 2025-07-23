QuotazioniSezioni
SLG
SLG: SL Green Realty Corp

61.63 USD 1.41 (2.24%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SLG ha avuto una variazione del -2.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 61.16 e ad un massimo di 63.01.

Segui le dinamiche di SL Green Realty Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
61.16 63.01
Intervallo Annuale
45.15 82.81
Chiusura Precedente
63.04
Apertura
62.81
Bid
61.63
Ask
61.93
Minimo
61.16
Massimo
63.01
Volume
1.623 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.24%
Variazione Mensile
10.35%
Variazione Semestrale
6.74%
Variazione Annuale
-11.46%
20 settembre, sabato