시세섹션
통화 / SLG
주식로 돌아가기

SLG: SL Green Realty Corp

61.63 USD 1.41 (2.24%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SLG 환율이 오늘 -2.24%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 61.16이고 고가는 63.01이었습니다.

SL Green Realty Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SLG News

일일 변동 비율
61.16 63.01
년간 변동
45.15 82.81
이전 종가
63.04
시가
62.81
Bid
61.63
Ask
61.93
저가
61.16
고가
63.01
볼륨
1.623 K
일일 변동
-2.24%
월 변동
10.35%
6개월 변동
6.74%
년간 변동율
-11.46%
20 9월, 토요일