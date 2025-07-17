QuotesSections
Currencies / SLG
SLG: SL Green Realty Corp

64.77 USD 0.17 (0.26%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SLG exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.58 and at a high of 65.41.

Follow SL Green Realty Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SLG News

Daily Range
64.58 65.41
Year Range
45.15 82.81
Previous Close
64.94
Open
64.88
Bid
64.77
Ask
65.07
Low
64.58
High
65.41
Volume
901
Daily Change
-0.26%
Month Change
15.97%
6 Months Change
12.18%
Year Change
-6.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%