货币 / SLG
SLG: SL Green Realty Corp
62.48 USD 3.21 (4.89%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SLG汇率已更改-4.89%。当日，交易品种以低点60.74和高点66.29进行交易。
关注SL Green Realty Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SLG新闻
日范围
60.74 66.29
年范围
45.15 82.81
- 前一天收盘价
- 65.69
- 开盘价
- 65.28
- 卖价
- 62.48
- 买价
- 62.78
- 最低价
- 60.74
- 最高价
- 66.29
- 交易量
- 3.467 K
- 日变化
- -4.89%
- 月变化
- 11.87%
- 6个月变化
- 8.21%
- 年变化
- -10.24%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值