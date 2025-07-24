通貨 / ROP
ROP: Roper Technologies Inc
509.01 USD 0.64 (0.13%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ROPの今日の為替レートは、-0.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり507.61の安値と513.12の高値で取引されました。
Roper Technologies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ROP News
1日のレンジ
507.61 513.12
1年のレンジ
499.00 595.17
- 以前の終値
- 509.65
- 始値
- 509.65
- 買値
- 509.01
- 買値
- 509.31
- 安値
- 507.61
- 高値
- 513.12
- 出来高
- 1.261 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.13%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.88%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -13.23%
- 1年の変化
- -8.29%
