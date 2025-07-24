クォートセクション
通貨 / ROP
ROP: Roper Technologies Inc

509.01 USD 0.64 (0.13%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ROPの今日の為替レートは、-0.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり507.61の安値と513.12の高値で取引されました。

Roper Technologies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
507.61 513.12
1年のレンジ
499.00 595.17
以前の終値
509.65
始値
509.65
買値
509.01
買値
509.31
安値
507.61
高値
513.12
出来高
1.261 K
1日の変化
-0.13%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.88%
6ヶ月の変化
-13.23%
1年の変化
-8.29%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K