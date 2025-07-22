Currencies / ROP
ROP: Roper Technologies Inc
502.19 USD 3.04 (0.60%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ROP exchange rate has changed by -0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 499.00 and at a high of 506.25.
Follow Roper Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
499.00 506.25
Year Range
499.00 595.17
- Previous Close
- 505.23
- Open
- 505.19
- Bid
- 502.19
- Ask
- 502.49
- Low
- 499.00
- High
- 506.25
- Volume
- 2.144 K
- Daily Change
- -0.60%
- Month Change
- -4.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.40%
- Year Change
- -9.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%