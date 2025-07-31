通貨 / ROG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ROG: Rogers Corporation
83.46 USD 1.52 (1.86%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ROGの今日の為替レートは、1.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり82.86の安値と84.65の高値で取引されました。
Rogers Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ROG News
- ロシュ、肝疾患事業強化のため89bioを最大35億ドルで買収へ
- AstraZenecaのFasenra、COPD試験で主要目標を達成せず
- AstraZeneca says Fasenra misses main goal in COPD trial
- Factbox-Global drugmakers rush to boost US presence as tariff threat looms
- Goldman Sachs downgrades Novartis stock to Sell on growth concerns
- Weight-loss drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk cuts 9000 jobs — and its profit forecast
- Exclusive-Starboard built big stake in BILL Holdings, may run board fight
- Oppenheimer maintains Olema stock rating, sees Pfizer deal as strategic
- Factbox-Global drugmakers rush to boost US presence as tariff threat looms
- Genentech breaks ground on $700 million manufacturing site in North Carolina
- Factbox-The race to launch first weight-loss pill
- World Economic Forum names BlackRock’s Larry Fink, Roche’s Andre Hoffmann as interim co-chairs
- Rothschild bullish on Regeneron as pipeline strength outweighs Eylea decline
- Zealand Pharma posts DKK9.1 bln revenue on Roche deal, holds DKK17 bln cash
- China pharma firms turn to local reagent suppliers to cut costs and delivery times
- Morgan Stanley lifts Novartis, cuts Roche on diverging growth outlooks
- Swiss investors return from a holiday to face the Trump tariff music.
- European shares tick higher after Friday selloff; Swiss stocks slump
- Rogers (ROG) Q2 Revenue Beats by 2%
- Rogers Corporation (ROG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rogers Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ROG)
- Earnings call transcript: Rogers Corp. Q2 2025 misses EPS, stock dips
- Rogers Corp. (ROG) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Rogers Q2 2025 slides: Sequential growth amid EV market challenges
1日のレンジ
82.86 84.65
1年のレンジ
51.43 114.05
- 以前の終値
- 81.94
- 始値
- 83.06
- 買値
- 83.46
- 買値
- 83.76
- 安値
- 82.86
- 高値
- 84.65
- 出来高
- 218
- 1日の変化
- 1.86%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.88%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.46%
- 1年の変化
- -26.02%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K