通貨 / ROG
ROG: Rogers Corporation

83.46 USD 1.52 (1.86%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ROGの今日の為替レートは、1.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり82.86の安値と84.65の高値で取引されました。

Rogers Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ROG News

1日のレンジ
82.86 84.65
1年のレンジ
51.43 114.05
以前の終値
81.94
始値
83.06
買値
83.46
買値
83.76
安値
82.86
高値
84.65
出来高
218
1日の変化
1.86%
1ヶ月の変化
8.88%
6ヶ月の変化
23.46%
1年の変化
-26.02%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K